ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Braves and Brewers meet in Game 1 of the National League Division Series Friday afternoon in Milwaukee. Game 2 is Saturday.
The Braves and Brewers both albeit in different ways. The Brewers actually started their trade flurry by making a deal with the Braves getting pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel for shortstop Orlando Arcia.
We know the Braves trade deadline deals are what put them in position to win the NL East. Those moves were basically forced because of the season ending injury to Ronald Acuna Jr.
The Braves and Brewers met 6 times during the season with each team winning 3.
The Braves surprisingly have the bullpen advantage but I think the key will be just how the Braves offense fares against the Brewers pitching staff.
The Braves finished second in the National League with 239 home runs.
Tune into CBS46 News throughout the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.