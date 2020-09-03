TAMPA, Fla. (CBS46) -- In the perpetual arms race that is the National Football League, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are locked and now fully loaded for a Super Bowl run.
The Buccaneers already had future Hall of Famer Tom Brady in house along with Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski, and a host of other young talent when they made their latest move Wednesday night. The team signed free agent running back Leonard Fournette after he was cut by Jacksonville Monday.
The former LSU superstar has topped 1,000 yards rushing in two of his first three seasons in the NFL including 1,152 last season. He's a downhill runner who gives helps give Brady arguably the most talented corps of skill players he's ever had on a team since he's been in the NFL.
Besides Brady, the Bucs can line up Fournette or LeSean McCoy in the backfield with Evans and Chris Godwin on the outside along with Gronkowski and O.J. Howard at the tight end position.
The only question will be can the offensive line keep Brady upright. If the line comes together, and there's plenty of talent there to do so, Brady is poised to add yet another Super Bowl ring to his collection this year. Brady's quick release will help, but he's been vulnerable in the past when under pressure (see the Giants' Super Bowl wins), so the offensive line performance will be key this year.
For the other teams in the NFC South, like the Atlanta Falcons, it looks like the best they can hope for right now is aiming for the Wild Card to get into the playoffs.
