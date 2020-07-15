ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The University of Georgia Bulldogs football team returned to the practice field Wednesday against the backdrop of COVID-19 and the uncertainty of whether the football season will even be played.
Like every other team, the Bulldogs' spring practice was canceled due to the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in late February and early March. While the coaches will be allowed on the field with their teams now, it will be limited activities for now.
The Bulldogs are expected to once again make a run at the SEC Championship and possibly even the National Championship. While the Associated Press hasn't released a preseason Top 25, multiple other publications have and the consensus is Georgia will be ranked around fourth in most polls.
Georgia's biggest question mark comes at quarterback as the team's multi-year starter, Jake Fromm, surprisingly moved on to the NFL after last season. Still, Georgia didn't just sit on their laurels, they went out and landed two elite transfers in Wake Forest's Jamie Newman and USC's JT Daniels.
The NCAA recently cleared Daniels to play immediately at Georgia and he may be the favorite to be under center for Georgia whenever they play their first game. Daniels was a five-star recruit for USC and started for the team as a true freshman in 2018, passing for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He suffered a knee injury in the 2019 season opener and didn't play again for the Trojans before transferring.
What most will be watching will be whether head coach Kirby Smart finally turns the offense loose with a more spread approach and focus on the passing game. Smart has held onto the ground and pound game for years, but may be ready to embrace the spread as his mentor, Nick Saban, did at Alabama.
Still, it all may be for naught if COVID-19 doesn't retreat. The Big Ten and Pac-12 adopted conference-only approaches to their schedules, but the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 continue to wait as long as possible to decide on scheduling. Even if the schedule is agreed to, the problems from COVID-19 could still cause delays and possibly cancellations as we head into fall.
