BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS46) — SEC Media Days resumed in Birmingham, Ala. this year after the pandemic forced it to go virtual in 2020.
On day two of the event, UGA took center stage at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham. The Dawgs were part of the morning session. Quarterback JT Daniels and defensive tackle Jordan Davis were on hand, along with head coach Kirby Smart.
Coach Smart began his main press conference explaining how he spent every waking moment recruiting in June. His coaching staff hadn’t recruited in-person or hosted any recruits on campus in Athens for months because of the pandemic. He spent a lot of July hanging out with his family. His three kids are involved in sports so he went to a lot of tournaments. His daughter plays basketball. One of his sons plays tennis, while the other plays baseball.
The NIL was a big topic at SEC Media Days 2021. Smart said rapper Quavo texted him to tell his players to be selective when choosing which brands to represent. “Don’t be thirsty!” were Quavo’s words. The program has to teach players things they’ve never had to learn before, like taxes!
The Dawgs open their 2021 campaign at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. They’ll face last season’s national runner-up Clemson at 7:30PM. It’ll be a good measuring stick for the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.