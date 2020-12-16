After the cancellation of Saturday's game against Vanderbilt, the Georgia Bulldogs searched for a replacement opponent who could step in on very short notice, but it was not to be.
The Bulldogs announced Wednesday no opponent could be found and the team has now completed its regular season schedule.
“While we conducted our due diligence in finding a replacement game, we were unable to make it happen,” said UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity. “We now focus on our upcoming Bowl game. We are also working on alternative ways to honor our senior class, who deserve the opportunity to be celebrated as one of the most prolific classes in University of Georgia history.”
