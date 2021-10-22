The seventh televised game featured in the ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ series is a blockbuster matchup between 7-6A rivals Riverwood (6-1) and Cambridge (6-0) that will be broadcast on PeachtreeTV/CBS46 at 8 p.m. this Friday.
The teams have met five times and Riverwood leads the series 3-2 with victories in 2012 (48-0), 2013 (30-7) and 2015 (49-26). Cambridge won in 2014 (53-17) and last season (24-13).
Riverwood is 6-1 with victories over Forest Park (35-7), Wheeler (40-0), North Springs (34-7), Centennial (32-10), River Ridge (44-15) and Creekview last week 35-28. Cambridge is ranked No. 8 in the class and has been perfect this season with victories over North Oconee (21-19), Forsyth Central (35-0), Creekview (7-0), Centennial (38-13), Sequoyah (28-0) and Johns Creek (48-47) last week.
Riverwood’s offense favors the pass and averages 307 passing to 195 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Avery Smith is 106-of-163 passing for 1,831 yards and 18 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He’s passed to Timothe Dorce (5 touchdowns), Zack Cigelske (5), Burke Cigelske (2), Levi Linowes (5) and Alan Ried (1) for touchdowns. Burke Cigelske and Smith have each rushed for four touchdowns, Jaden Harris has three rushing touchdowns and Dorce has rushed for one touchdown.
Cambridge averages 224 passing to 155.5 rushing yards per game led by quarterback Zach Harris who is 82-of-131 passing for 1,339 yards and 11 touchdowns. Harris has passed to Will Taylor (5 touchdowns), Ian Chaffin (1), Carson Kent (2) and Jack Marlow (1) for touchdowns. Marlow adds 61 carries for 239 yards and four touchdowns to lead the rushing attack. Christian Isibor has 56 carries fro 431 yards and five touchdowns and Harris has three rushing touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.