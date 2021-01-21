While the focus of the Atlanta Hawks in the offseason was on free agency and the draft, the biggest difference maker on the roster may be the player acquired at last year's trade deadline, center Clint Capela.
The 6'10" center was acquired by Atlanta when the Houston Rockets decided to go with a smaller lineup. But, Capela was injured and before he was able to take the court for the Hawks, COVID-19 shut the season down. That gave the big man extra time in the offseason to get healthy and work on his game with Atlanta.
Wednesday night, Capela showed out when he scored 27 points, grabbed 26 rebounds, and made five blocks. The absurd stat-line hasn't been seen since Shaquille O'Neal in 2004. But it wasn't a one-time occurrence for Capela with the Hawks.
In his last three games, he's averaging 25 points, 18.7 rebounds, and four blocks! This season, if Capela is in the lineup, he's recorded at least 10 rebounds in all but one game and has only recorded less than 10 points in four games.
Heading into the 2021 campaign, much of the question surrounding the Hawks was could the defense improve enough to make a playoff run. While the playoffs are still a long way off, Capela's emergence as a defensive force in the middle, combined with solid defense by De'Andre Hunter, are giving Hawks fans something they have been missing the last several seasons...hope for the future.
