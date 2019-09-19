ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A little more than 48 hours away from the game of the year in college football, Notre Dame vs. Georgia, (which you can only watch on CBS46, Saturday at 8pm) the CBS46 staff is making their picks for the game.
Just as you might guess, we're leaning heavily to the Bulldogs!
Sports anchor Emily Gagnon - "I'm picking UGA!"
Anchor Rick Folbaum - "Dawgs 33, ND 27. You think the new guy is picking the out of town team?"
Meteorologist Ella Dorsey - "31-20 Dawgs! Our running back team of Swift, Herrien, Cook and White combine for 3 TDs to lead us to the win!
Anchor/Traffic Reporter Alicia Roberts - "UGA!!!"
Reporter Brittany Edney - "Dawgs!"
Reporter Adam Murphy - "The luck runs out for the Irish on Saturday. The Dawgs will win 34-14 between the hedges! How ‘bout them Dawgs!!"
