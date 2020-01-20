ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parson suffered permanent injuries in a recent car accident, according to his lawyers, Morgan & Morgan. The law firm said Monday Parsons suffered, “a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation, and a torn labrum.”
The word from Morgan & Morgan comes a little less than a week after Parsons was reported injured in a car accident. Parson’s legal team said he was driving home from practice just before 2 p.m. on January 15 when he was hit by a driver that was arrested for driving under the influence. The law firm said the three-car crash is a potentially career-ending injury for Parsons.
“Chandler is having a difficult time accepting the consequences of the defendant’s reckless conduct on the roadway,” said attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis. “Chandler was in peak physical condition at the time of the wreck. He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health, and at this time, his ability to return to play is unclear.”
Officially, the Hawks said Parsons was "diagnosed with a concussion and whiplash," and that he would enter the NBA's concussion protocol. The team said his status would be updated "as appropriate."
Parsons, 31, appeared in just five games this season with zero starts. He averaged 10.8 minutes and 2.8 points per game this season. His career has been derailed by injuries over the last several seasons. He hasn’t played more than 50 games since 2017.
He’s currently in the final year of a max contract he signed with the Memphis Grizzlies before being acquired by the Hawks before this season. He hasn’t averaged double-digits in points since the 2015-2016 season. In nine NBA seasons, Parsons has earned $126.9 million from the Rockets, Mavericks, Grizzlies, and Hawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.