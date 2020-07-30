ATLANTA (CBS46) -- College football season opening games scheduled to be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium have been canceled as conferences change their scheduling due to COVID-19.
The SEC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 have all gone to a conference-only format this year with the ACC adopting a conference schedule, plus one in-state game. This left the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl Kickoff Games left out as teams from the Big 12, ACC, and SEC were scheduled to play.
Official statement regarding #CFAKickoff and ACC Fall schedule changes. pic.twitter.com/8VYKqIbVCk— Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) July 30, 2020
The opening weekend was supposed to feature: West Virginia vs. FSU; Georgia vs. Virginia; and Auburn vs. North Carolina.
