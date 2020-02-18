ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The 2021 college football season will open with a national championship caliber game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers.
The game between the perennial championship contenders will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on September 4, 2021. The same stadium hosts another college football game two days before between Appalachian State and East Carolina.
“Playing a regular season game in Charlotte will give our fans the opportunity for a completely new experience in a great city and top level stadium," UGA coach Kirby Smart said. "I know our coaches and players will be excited for the challenge to kick off the season in this kind of environment.”
Games between Clemson and Georgia dates to 1887 and most recently split a home-and-home series in 2013-2014. The two teams are linked from the early 1980's as well when Georgia beat Clemson en route to a national title in 1980 and then Clemson returned the favor on their way to a national championship in 1981.
