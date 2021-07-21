ATLANTA (CBS46) — Nothing says college football is back like the announcement of ESPN College Gameday's week one location.
And Georgia fans, they're coming to see the Dawgs. Gameday announced Tuesday they will kickoff their season in Charlotte for the much-anticipated showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers.
The game is scheduled for Saturday, September 4 at 7:30 p.m. from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
WEEK 1 CAN'T COME SOON ENOUGH 😤— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) July 21, 2021
Who's winning this showdown?
It will be a matchup of two preseason top-5 teams, both with aspirations of playing in the College Football Playoff and taking home a national championship.
While there will be no Trevor Lawrence for the Tigers, their quarterback is anything but an unknown. DJ Uiagalelei started two games last season when Lawrence was out with COVID-19 and proved to be a weapon in his own right. And speaking of weapons, he's got plenty of those around him, despite the loss of several players to the NFL.
As for the Dawgs, they'll be relying on the right shoulder of QB JT Daniels and the legs of running backs Zamir White and James Cook.
July 21 marks 45 days until kickoff in Charlotte!
