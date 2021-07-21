ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC?! Why not? We have Rutgers in the Big 10 and Colorado in the Pac-12.
This however would make the SEC the USSR of conferences. Think about it. Texas A&M, who for the record is against this, and Missouri jumped to the Southeastern Conference in 2012.
This would push the SEC to 16 teams. It's about grabbing the big TV markets and the audience and dollars they bring. The Big 10 would still have the number 1, 3 and 7 television markets in New York, Chicago and Washington DC (yeah Maryland is a Big 10 member) but the SEC would own 5 in the top 20. It's more about Television money and less about rivalries. Although Arkansas and Texas would be renewed.
Their football games the Friday after Thanksgiving were always great. Oklahoma brings part of Dallas and a national brand that competed against Georgia in one of the best Rose Bowl games ever.
The bad side of this is the possibility of losing in state rivalries like Tech vs Georgia. Stay tuned I'm sure there's more ahead.
