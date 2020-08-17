BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS46) -- The Southeastern Conference unveiled its fall football schedule Monday as the conference continues to move ahead with plans for a season.
The schedule was changed when the conference decided to play a conference-only schedule in hopes of being able to play during the pandemic. Other major conferences, like the Big Ten and Pac-12, and all of the lower divisions of college football have canceled fall football due to COVID-19 and associated problems with it.
All eyes in the college football world will be on Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on October 17 when the Bulldogs play the Alabama Crimson Tide. The game will likely be a match-up of top ten teams and a win could vault the Bulldogs team into national championship contention.
The Bulldogs have several key games on the schedule with familiar rivals and the biggest fish in the SEC. Georgia will play Florida on Week 7, November 7. The Dawgs will also play their historic rivalry with Auburn on October 3.
Georgia plays its full schedule of SEC opponents and will play big games against Kentucky on October 24 and Tennessee on October 10.
The Dawgs also play Missouri (November 14), South Carolina (November 28), Mississippi State (November 24), Vanderbilt (December 5), and Arkansas (September 26).
All kick-off times are TBD.
