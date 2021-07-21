ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — It's watch list season in college football and you can expect to see several Georgia Bulldogs on those lists.
The 2021 Doak Walker Award watch list was released Wednesday and Bulldogs running backs James Cook and Zamir White have been named for the second year in a row.
Cook averaged 6.7 yards per carry on 45 attempts last season and scored three touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes for 225 yards and two more TD's.
Cook is expected to again share the backfield with junior Zamir White, who led the Dawgs in rushing last season with 779 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on 144 carries.
The Georgia Bulldogs official Twitter account tweeted that both Cook and White are on the Doak Walker watchlist, however, White is not listed on the official Doak Walker Award website, which appears to have listed many candidates twice.
Doak Walker Award Watch List:@zeus1_34@thegreat__4 #ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ps3wqHCpl0— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) July 21, 2021
Cook and the Bulldogs open up their 2021 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Charlotte against the Clemson Tigers. ESPN's College Gameday will be at Bank of America Field for the showdown.
