ATLANTA — Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Rabun County football program, its game against Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy Friday has been canceled.
The game was to be broadcast on PeachtreeTV, the Original SuperStation, on Friday at 8 p.m. as a part of the ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ series. Replacing the originally scheduled game will be Kennesaw Mountain at Allatoona.
Kennesaw Mountain is 2-0 with victories over East Paulding (28-12) and Discovery (41-12). Allatoona is 0-2 after losses to Harrison (25-17) and a forfeit loss to Langston Hughes on Aug. 27.
Kennesaw features three-star athlete Savion Riley, a Duke hard-commit. Allatoona’s all-around best player is likely four-star Bennett Christian, a 6-foot-6, 235-pound tight end committed to Ohio State.
Follow the LINK to watch Kennesaw Mountain at Allatoona at 8 p.m. Friday.
