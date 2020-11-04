The Detroit Lions said starting quarterback, and former Georgia Bulldog, Matthew Stafford has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
That means Stafford has either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having close contact with an infected person or persons. The Lions can't comment past putting him on the reserve list and can't say if he is positive or not.
Stafford had led the Lions to a 3-4 record thus far in 2020 and has thrown 13 touchdowns to just five interceptions this year.
