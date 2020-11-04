Indianapolis Colts v Detroit Lions

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 01: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions warms up prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Ford Field on November 01, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 Nic Antaya

The Detroit Lions said starting quarterback, and former Georgia Bulldog, Matthew Stafford has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

That means Stafford has either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having close contact with an infected person or persons. The Lions can't comment past putting him on the reserve list and can't say if he is positive or not.

Stafford had led the Lions to a 3-4 record thus far in 2020 and has thrown 13 touchdowns to just five interceptions this year.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.