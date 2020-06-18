ATLANTA (CBS46/CNN) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said football fans hoping to see their favorite teams play this year may be out of luck unless teams are willing to play in a "bubble."
Fauci told CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, "Unless players are essentially in a bubble -- insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day -- it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall. If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year."
It is possible the National Football League could try to follow the path of the NBA and MLS in quarantining players to a facility to start the season. However, it's unclear how or if that could work for a college team could pull off a similar setup.
The NCAA has previously given the go-ahead to a six-week practice plan starting in July and many schools have already welcomed student-athletes back onto campus already. The NFL said it's season will start on-time on September 10 when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Houston Texans.
If both NFL and college football seasons are able to finish, the Super Bowl will be played on February 7 in Tampa, Florida. The College Football Playoff National Championship game takes place on January 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
