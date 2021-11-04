ATLANTA (CBS46) — Officials are estimating that as many as 1 million people will pack the midtown and downtown area on Nov. 5 to watch the World Series Championship parade for the Atlanta Braves.
The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros in this year's World Series. It is the first time the team has won since 1995.
That means everyone attending the parade or who live or work near the parade route should be prepared for lots of traffic, road closures and big crowds.
Parking near the parade route will be at a premium. One lot worker told CBS46 that they will have special event pricing for Friday. A downtown official told us that people should park a few blocks away from the route if they want cheaper parking.
Here is what you need to know:
ROUTE
The parade will start in downtown Atlanta at Marietta and Peachtree streets near Centennial Park. It will then travel north on Peachtree to 10th Street in Midtown Atlanta, passing the Fox Theatre, Hudson Grille and the Vortex.
Here are some possible viewing spots:
- Woodruff Park
- 100 Peachtree Plaza
- Georgia Pacific Tower/Margaret Mitchell Square
- Hardy Ivy Park/SunTrust Plaza
- St. Luke's Episcopal Church
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Near Fox Theatre
- 4th and Peachtree streets
- 5th and 6th streets
- Margaret Mitchell House
The Atlanta Braves will then be escorted to the connector and on Interstate 75 to Riverwood Parkway in Cobb County. That is where the 2nd part of the parade will begin at around 2 p.m. It will travel up Cobb Parkway to Truist Park at The Battery Atlanta.
HOW BAD WILL TRAFFIC BE?
It will be bad. There are going to be a lot of people in cars near the parade route. Some ramps to the interstate will be temporarily closed.
APD is no stranger to large events in our city. These are just some of the resources we’ll be utilizing during the Braves’ parade tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/UT8NMrXFhO— Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) November 4, 2021
Cobb County, where the 2nd half of the parade will take place, says their road closures will start around 10 a.m. Friday.
HOW SHOULD I GET THERE?
Parking close to the parade route is going to cost you and it is limited. Atlanta police are encouraging as few people as possible to drive. Instead, people should take MARTA if possible. MARTA is re-routing 12 bus routes and additional buses will be staged at King Memorial, West End and Civic Center stations to be pulled into service if needed.
In Cobb County, free parking is being offered at the Cumberland Mall. Many businesses near the parade route have also said they will allow people to park on their property for free. However, drivers should double check before parking on private property that is not clearly marked.
WHAT TIME SHOULD I BE THERE?
Probably as early as possible to get a prime viewing spot. Police are asking for everyone to be in place for the parade by 11 a.m. Once the parade begins, the area will be closed off to traffic.
WHAT WILL BE IN THE PARADE?
The Atlanta Braves will have 6 double-decker buses in the parade and about 2 dozen other vehicles.
WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE PARADE?
There will be a celebration inside Truist Park from 3 to 5 p.m. Unfortunately, tickets are "sold out" for the free celebration, which will include performances by Ludacris and Big Boi. READ MORE
NOTE: Times could change depending on how long it takes for the parade to reach Truist Park.
WILL THE BATTERY BE OPEN
Yes, the restaurants and bars will be open for people who are unable to get into the ceremony inside of Truist Park after the Parade.
HOW MANY PEOPLE WILL BE THERE
Approximately 1 million
WILL SCHOOLS BE OPEN?
Several school districts have decided to close for the day, including Cobb and Fulton. You can find more information here.
WHAT ABOUT SECURITY?
There will be many police officers, both in uniform and in plainclothes, along the parade routes and in surrounding area. In Cobb County, the fire department is working with Marietta and Smyrna fire department to provide 6 medical emergency teams and triple the amount of first responders.
MARTA is also adding officers and agents at its busiest stations and end-of-the-line stations.
Atlanta and Cobb police are taking the lead on security and are being tight-lipped on specific strategies.
WEATHER
Wearing layers will be important for people who are headed to the parade. Fortunately, it is not expected to rain. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s by parade time.
Obviously, if you have Braves gear or pearls, you might want to wear those.
HOW CAN I WATCH FROM HOME/WORK?
CBS46 will be livestreaming the parade. You can watch on our Facebook page or you can download our app.
