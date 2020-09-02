ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday the addition of free agent quarterback Kyle Lauletta to the team's roster.
Lauletta joins an already crowded quarterback room with starter Matt Ryan, backup Matt Schaub, and Kurt Benkert. The addition of Lauletta just three days before final roster cuts are due raises questions if the Falcons weren't happy with Benkert or Schaub, or if there were other concerns.
Lauletta is a former fourth-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has spent time on the roster with the Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles and played in two career games. He played college football at Richmond.
