New Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith wasted no time in getting parts of his coaching staff together. The team announced Smith's new coordinators late Thursday.
The Falcons hired longtime NFL coach Dean Pees to be the defensive coordinator, Dave Ragone to coordinate the offense, and Marquice Williams will handle the special teams. Wide receivers coach Dave Brock was also retained from the previous coaching staff.
Pees was out of football in 2020, but before that he helped coordinate some ferocious defenses in Tennessee and before that in Baltimore with the Ravens. The 71-year-old Pees worked as the New England Patriots linebackers coach for two seasons and three seasons as defensive coordinator. Form a coaching defensive coaching perspective, that's about as good of a resume as you will find in the National Football League.
Ragone worked with Smith in Tennessee for a few seasons and was at one time a quarterback for the Louisville Cardinals. He was hired by the Titans in 2011 and later worked with the Redskins and spent the past few seasons working with the Chicago Bears as quarterbacks coach and then passing game coordinator. Ragone was able to get quite a bit out of former number two overall pick Mitch Trubisky in 2017 and again in 2020.
Finally, Williams moved up through the college ranks before landing a job with the Chicago Bears in 2013. He spent the last two years as the assistant special teams coach in Detroit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.