ATLANTA (AP) -- A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown.
Carpenter's four-year deal is worth $21 million. Brown's three-year deal is worth $18.75 million.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Wednesday morning because the signings won't be official until the NFL's new year begins at 4 p.m. EDT.
On Tuesday, quarterback Matt Ryan agreed to restructure his contract to clear salary cap room. With $8.75 million of his 2019 base salary to be paid as a signing bonus, the team cleared $7 million in cap space, more than doubling available funds for free agency and the NFL draft.
Guard was the Falcons' most glaring need. Carpenter and Brown may move into starting jobs at left guard and right guard, respectively. The Falcons lost Andy Levitre, Ben Garland and Zane Beadles to free agency.
Brown, whose 26th birthday is Friday, was released by the Rams last season before signing with the Giants, where he was an immediate starter. Carpenter was limited by a shoulder injury to 10 games with the Jets last season
