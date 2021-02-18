The Atlanta Falcons released long-time safety Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey Thursday afternoon. The move was expected and did create a large salary cap savings for the upcoming season.
By jettisoning both Allen and Bailey, the Falcons cleared out $10.75 million in salary cap space while keeping just $3.75 million in dead cap space. Atlanta was one of the teams that was expected to be way over the salary cap, which may not grow very much in 2021. That would create more cap-cutting need for the Falcons this off-season.
Allen started 76 games for the Falcons and was a four-time team captain. For his career, he recorded 340 tackles, 11 interceptions, and one sack after spending his first season on the practice squad. Last season, Allen, 29, had 25 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games.
Bailey played 31 games with nine starts in Atlanta and had 41 tackles, even quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks.
