ATLANTA (CBS46) – With their season slipping away and in desperate need of a win, the Atlanta Falcons will get some reinforcements for their next game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
The team announced Thursday 2020 first-round pick AJ Terrell was activated from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster. Terrell was the first NFL player to miss a game due to the coronavirus this season.
Since then, the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots have had outbreaks of COVID-19 and games have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Terrell, an Atlanta native, was the team’s first round pick in this year’s draft and became an immediate starter when the season began. With multiple defensive players injured, Terrell’s return will be a welcome addition as the team looks to win its first game of the season.
