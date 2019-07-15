ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Atlanta Falcons face a 4 p.m. deadline Monday to finalize a long-term contract with franchise-tagged defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there is now “some hope” that the Falcons and Jarrett will reach a long-term deal. “No assurances, but both sides working to make it happen. Deadlines spur action,” Schefter reported Monday morning.
NFL Network’s Albert Breer followed this up with a tweet saying, “The Falcons’ feeling over the last month has been that this one would go right to the wire. And it has.”
The standout defensive tackle previously signed his franchise tag which guaranteed the fifth-year lineman a one-year contract worth $15,209,000. The Falcons have previously said that getting a longer-term deal completed with Jarrett is a “priority.”
Jarrett has been one of the most consistent defensive players the team has over the past three seasons. He became a full-time starter in 2016 and finished that season off with three sacks in the Super Bowl. Since then he has increased his sack total each year. For his career, he has recorded 179 tackles, 40 quarterback hits, 31 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks for his career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.