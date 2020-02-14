ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank wants the playoffs and told ESPN he’s willing to continue supporting the football staff as they make the tough decisions to shape a roster under the salary cap.
Already this offseason, the Falcons allowed defensive end Vic Beasley, Jr. to become a free agent just five years after making him a first-round draft pick. The Falcons also need to decide about re-signing Austin Hooper to a larger deal. Then there’s what to do with two-time Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman.
“Well, I love him too. But this has nothing to do with love. It has to do with building a roster,” Blank told ESPN. “The salary cap is not unlimited. It seems like it’s unlimited, but it’s not. And the investments we have made, which have been very, very substantial with a wide variety of players on both sides of the ball, have been significant.”
Does that mean Freeman is headed for a release/free agency? Not necessarily.
“Sue, I love what he (Freeman) brings to the team. I also know we’ve drafted well, and we’ve got some really good backups now today. We’ll see how all that works out.”
If the Falcons decided to move on from Freeman, it would leave $6 million in dead cap space this year, but also provide $3.5 million in cap savings this year, according to Overthecap.com. As of now, the Falcons have roughly $4.9 million in cap space, so plenty of new moves are needed. Players who could be cut that would provide the most cap relief and not much dead cap space include: Keanu Neal ($6.4 million in cap savings); Alex Mack ($2.5 million in dead cap, $8 million in cap savings); Luke Stocker ($750k in dead cap, $2.6 million in cap savings); and Allen Bailey ($1.5 million in dead cap, $4.4 million in cap savings).
Obviously, the Falcons have plenty of work to do on the salary cap front and have major decisions to make beyond Freeman. The team also has its full assortment of picks in the NFL Draft, including the 16th overall pick. Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff will be tested this year as he retools the defensive line and tries to fortify the running back position and backups on the offensive line.
He and head coach Dan Quinn know, in 2020, it’s playoffs or bust.
