ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is expected to undergo an MRI Monday on the ankle injury that knocked him out of Sunday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Ryan's ankle got twisted as Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald sacked him and stripped the ball from the quarterback. The play happened just after the start of the fourth quarter and Ryan limped off the field and to the locker room after suffering the injury.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday evening the team doesn't believe the injury is serious, but Ryan will still undergo the MRI as a precaution.
Still, the Falcons may want to consider shutting down Ryan for several weeks if the offensive line can't protect any better than it did Sunday. By the time Ryan left the game, the Rams had five sacks and eight quarterback hits.
The Falcons put backup Matt Schaub into the game when Ryan was injured and he led the team to its lone touchdown in the game .
