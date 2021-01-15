UPDATE: The Falcons have confirmed the hire in a Friday afternoon tweet.
We have agreed to terms with Arthur Smith to become our next head coach.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 15, 2021
Earlier:
Less than 24 hours after reports surfaced the Atlanta Falcons were targeting Terry Fontenot as the team's new general manager, ESPN says the team has offered the head coaching job to Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini first reported the offer, saying in a Friday tweet the team "made an offer to Arthur Smith to become their next head coach per sources."
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also reported, "Arthur Smith has been the focus for the Falcons and those two sides have been talking, sources say. His Lions trip is now off. The Eagles have been monitoring, but all eyes on Atlanta."
Smith has interviewed with multiple teams including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, and Philadelphia Eagles. He will also be the opposite of what Atlanta had with defensive-minded Dan Quinn.
This season, Smith's offense in Tennessee ranked fourth in the league in scoring during the regular season and averaged nearly 400 yards per game, third best in the NFL. While much of the focus of the Titans offense was star running back Derrick Henry, who ran for 2,027 yards this season; the Titans also had a 1,000 yard receiver and a second receiver miss 1,000 receiving yards by just 16 yards.
Smith also deserves credit for resurrecting quarterback Ryan Tannehill's career. He was released by the Dolphins and has since turned into a franchise cornerstone for the Titans. Under Smith, Tannehill led the league with a 117.5 passer rating in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.