ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Atlanta Falcons’ season is likely already over with a 1-7 record. But Falcons head coach Dan Quinn did some shuffling of his assistant coaches Monday.
According to the team, Raheem Morris will now coach the team’s secondary after originally serving as wide receivers coach; additionally, Dave Brock will move from running backs coach to his old job of wide receivers coach; and Bernie Parmalee will move from offensive assistant and assistant special teams coach to running backs coach.
Unfortunately, the coaching changes may not be enough to save Quinn's job. Most expect the Falcons to move on from Quinn at some point over the next several weeks/months after the disastrous start to the season.
The Falcons play six of their final eight games against teams from the NFC South starting with a visit to New Orleans on Sunday against the Saints. The Falcons are averaging 25.3 points per game on the road this season, but giving up 35.5 points in away games.
