The Atlanta Falcons said they have stopped all in-person work at IBM Performance Field and will conduct all operations virtually after a positive COVID-19 test.
The team made the announcement Friday morning and said contact tracing protocols have started and the team "has returned to the league's intensive protocols." Falcons officials said the decision to go virtual was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials.
According to the Falcons, the decision "does not affect the status of Sunday's game."
November 6, 2020
This is a breaking news story.
