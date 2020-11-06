Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 29: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons throws against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 29, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

 Grant Halverson

The Atlanta Falcons said they have stopped all in-person work at IBM Performance Field and will conduct all operations virtually after a positive COVID-19 test.

The team made the announcement Friday morning and said contact tracing protocols have started and the team "has returned to the league's intensive protocols." Falcons officials said the decision to go virtual was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials.

According to the Falcons, the decision "does not affect the status of Sunday's game."

This is a breaking news story.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.