ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday the team wouldn't re-sign defensive end Vic Beasley. The former first-round draft pick in 2015 played the 2019 season on his rookie contract's fifth-year option.
Beasley made an immediate impact in the league with 15.5 sacks in 2016, but his sack totals dropped the next two seasons before he rebounded with nine sacks in 2019.
With the Falcons moving on from Beasley, the team will be in need of pass rush help to line up opposite Takk McKinley. Among free agents, Jadeveon Clowney, Shaquil Barrett, and Yannick Ngakoue are some of the best edge rushers available, according to Pro Football Focus.
If the Falcons turn their attention to the NFL Draft, the team has the 16th overall pick along with two second-round picks to use on cornerbacks and defensive ends. Many mock drafts have the Falcons targeting LSU edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson.
