ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Less than 24 hours after the Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff, the team named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris the interim head coach.
Morris has head coaching experience from his time in Tampa Bay where he was top man from 2009-2011. He finished his head coaching stint there with a 17-31 record and has been with the Falcons over the past two years as they've gone 7-14 to this point in the 2020 season.
"Raheem is a strong leader and a talented coach that has adapted to a variety of roles since joining the Falcons in 2015," said Rich McKay, Falcons President and CEO. "He has experience as a head coach and has worked on both sides of the ball. We felt that combined with his connection to the players and coaching staff, which will be an important factor as we move forward in 2020, he was the right person to give this responsibility to."
Before joining the Falcons, Morris spent three seasons as the defensive backs coach for the Washington Football Team.
The Falcons travel to Minnesota Sunday to face the 1-4 Vikings in Morris' first game as head coach.
This is a developing story.
