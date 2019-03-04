ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett won’t be hitting free agency anytime soon. The team put the franchise tag on Jarrett Monday as they work on a long-term contract extension, according to NFL.com.
The move by the Falcons puts a contract in front of Jarrett that will pay him a guaranteed $15 million for the 2019 season if he signs it. Last season, Jarrett made $1.97 million while playing in Atlanta, Spotrac.com reported.
Jarrett has been a disruptive force on the Falcons’ defensive line since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Last season, Jarrett started 14 games and had 52 tackles including 8 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, six quarterback sacks and three forced fumbles.
Placing the franchise tag on Jarrett will take up most of the Falcons’ salary cap space that was projected to be around $22 million when the new league year begins in mid-March, according to Spotrac.com.
The 2019 NFL salary cap is expected to be $189.3 million. With Jarrett’s $15 million, the Falcons will have seven players (Matt Ryan, Desmond Trufant, Julio Jones, Vic Beasley, Jake Matthews, and Alex Mack) counting a combined $100.2 million against the 2019 cap, or roughly 53 percent of the total cap space.
