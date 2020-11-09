Former first round pick Takk McKinley is now also a former Atlanta Falcons player. The team announced Monday it has waived the defensive end who played in just four games this season.
McKinley was taken in the first round out of UCLA after posting 50 tackles 10 sacks, and 18 tackles for loss in his final season with the Bruins. The Falcons hoped the 6'2", 265 pound end would help generate a desperately needed pass rush for the team.
In his career, McKinley recorded a total of 17.5 sacks, 53 tackles, and two forced fumbles. This season, he played in just four games and recorded one sack and four tackles. Any team can now sign McKinley, but will have to pick up the remaining $875,000 on his contract.
For his career, McKinley was paid more than $7.8 million by the Falcons.
