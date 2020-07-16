ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons announced the team's plans for season-ticket holders in the wake of the NFL's guidelines on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Falcons laid out the following options on their website for all PSL owners for the upcoming 2020 season:
- Credit for any funds already paid toward their 2020 season tickets will remain on account to either purchase tickets to select 2020 home games, pay off PSL installments, or can be rolled over to cover costs associated with the purchase of 2021 season tickets.
- Should season ticket members choose to keep their season ticket credit on account and are current on their 2020 payment obligations, the 2021 season ticket pricing will be flat (based off the 2020 10-game plan) regardless of whether they attend any 2020 home games.
- If season ticket members are interested in pursuing an alternative solution such as a refund, they may reach out to a service representative and the Falcons will work to find the best solution for them.
- Additionally, the Falcons will provide members who are paying their annual PSL installments an option to extend their PSL payment terms by one year by deferring either their 2020 or 2021 PSL payment.
- Whether or not season ticket members elect to attend home games during the 2020 season, their contractual season ticket seat locations will be protected for the 2021 season.
The team said season ticket holders who do want to attend a home game in 2020 will get a survey to determine which home games they'd like to attend. The team will then hold a drawing allowing some members the chance "to attend select home games if that is ultimately allowed by the NFL and local authorities amid the current circumstances around each game."
The Falcons said they would distribute more information to season ticket holders next week on all options, game selections, etc.
