FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons' rookies are now in the building for training camp at the team's facility.
At the top of the list are rookie offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary. The two first-round picks are expected to settle in immediately on the Falcons' offensive line looking to give protection to franchise quarterback Matt Ryan and open holes for running back Devonta Freeman.
Blocking for Freeman will be especially critical as the team will not have Tevin Coleman backing up Freeman if he goes down with an injury this year. But that's where the team hopes fifth-round pick Qadree Ollison might be able to contribute.
Ollison had solid campaigns as a freshman and senior rushing for a combined 2,334 yards and 22 touchdowns. The 6'2", 225 pound back might be enough to spell Freeman during drives while still inflicting punishment on the opposing defense.
Assuming both Lindstrom and McGary can be consistent starters along the offensive line, the Falcons' offense should continue to put up solid numbers again in 2019. If both start, they will join veteran center Alex Mack and left tackle Jake Matthews.
The success of the Falcons though will once again rest on the health of the defense that was decimated by injuries last year.
