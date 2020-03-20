ATLANTA (CBS46) -- There will be a familiar face to Georgia fans in the Atlanta Falcons backfield this season. The team announced Friday morning it had signed former Georgia Bulldogs star Todd Gurley to a deal.
Terms of the deal haven't been disclosed and the Falcons simply stated, "We got him," in response to a tweets telling them to go get him. The move was also confirmed by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
WE GOT HIM. pic.twitter.com/N5aGYeYoFJ— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 20, 2020
It's a one-year deal for Gurley who went from the highest paid running back in the league to unemployment in roughly three seasons. When healthy, Gurley is one of the more dynamic running backs in the league, though he did seem to slow down some in 2019.
Through five seasons with the Rams, Gurley amassed 5,404 rushing yards, 58 rushing touchdowns, 2,090 receiving yards, and another 12 receiving touchdowns. Even starting 15 games last season, Gurley's yards from scrimmage dropped to the lowest point in his career last season which hastened his departure from the Rams.
The Falcons could still use more help in the backfield after releasing Devonta Freeman this week. But Gurley will at least partially plug a huge hole at running back and if healthy, give the Falcons a game-breaker in the backfield they haven't had in a long time.
