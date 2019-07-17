ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons and linebacker Deion Jones will be together for several more years.
The team reported the signing Wednesday and multiple reports have pegged the deal at four-years and $57 million with an $11 million signing bonus and $25.8 million fully guaranteed at signing.
Jones' deal comes on the heels of a deal the team signed with star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett earlier this week. With both Deion Jones and Jarrett signed, the team will now turn to the need to give wide receive Julio Jones a hefty and well-deserved contract extension.
Jones played in nearly every game his first two years before injuries cut the 2018 season short. For his career, he has 200 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks in his three year career. He also has recorded eight interceptions and brought three of those back for touchdowns.
