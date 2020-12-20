It wasn't 28-3, but it was close. The Atlanta Falcons took 24-7 lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter. Then, the Falcons, well, pulled a Falcons.
In a scene all too familiar for Falcons fans this season, the team completely fell apart as the game wore on, surrendering the lead in the fourth quarter. And just like the Super Bowl a few years ago, the Falcons had to watch Tom Brady lead a huge comeback to victory, this time by a score of 31-27.
Brady torched the Falcons defense going 31-45 for 390 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. His play was equaled by Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan who finished 34-49 for 356 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions. But he and star wide receiver Calvin Ridley had no help from the rest of the team and couldn't pull out a victory.
With the victory, the Buccaneers moved to 9-5 while the Falcons dropped to 4-10 in 2020.
This is a developing story.
