ATLANTA (CBS46) -- While the NFL calendar hasn't officially opened for the 2019 league season, the Atlanta Falcons know they will open its season in the Hall of Fame game on August 1.
The Falcons will play the Denver Broncos in the annual game played in Canton, Ohio. It's the fourth time in the history of the franchise the team will play in the Hall of Fame game.
Atlanta last played in the Hall of Fame game in 1994 when they beat the San Diego Chargers. They lost the game in 1981 and in 1969.
By playing in the game, the Falcons will play five preseason games instead of the standard four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.