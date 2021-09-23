Atlanta, Ga -- The Falcons or New York Giants will get their first win of the season Sunday. The two winless teams meet in Met Life Stadium (the new stadium in Jersey) Sunday afternoon. It could be a high scoring affair. Both defenses have struggled in the first two weeks of the 2021 season. The loser of this game goes from a playoff longshot to "hey the draft is coming up". The Falcons haven't been to the playoffs since 2017 and new coach Arthur Smith hopes to change that. The Giants haven't seen the postseason since 2016. This is Joe Judge's second season as NYG head coach. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looked good against Washington, throwing for 249 yards and a score while completing 22 of 32 passes. Jones ran for a career high 95 yards on 9 carries a TD and no turnovers.
