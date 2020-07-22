ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday home games will have a limited capacity of 10,000-20,000 fans during the 2020-21 season.
The announcement came in an email to season ticket members Wednesday. Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials said the reduced capacity was keeping within state and local requirements as well as NFL and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention distancing guidelines.
The Falcons said season-ticket holders were sent a survey and asked which games they'd like to attend. The team will then let as many fans attend their preferred games as possible. According to the team, a second survey will be sent out to season ticket holders if reduced capacity remains in place sometime in October.
Click here for more details on season ticket holder options.
