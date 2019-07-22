FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (CBS46) – The Atlanta Falcons’ best player, wide receiver Julio Jones, was with the team opened training camp Monday morning.
Jones has two seasons left on his current 5-year, $71 million contract signed before the 2015 season. He’s set to earn approximately $9.6 million this year and $11.4 million in 2020 before becoming a free agent in 2021.
But Falcons owner Arthur Blank has vowed to make Jones one of the highest paid receivers in the league with a contract extension. Jones showed complete faith in Blank by showing up at training camp instead of using his only leverage, a hold-out.
As of the 2019 season, the highest paid wide receiver is Odell Beckham, Jr. who averages $18 million per season followed by Mike Evans at $16.5 million and DeAndre Hopkins at $16.2 million. Jones could break the $20 million per season on his next contract, which could be his final contract in the NFL.
At age 30, Jones hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down and did put up the second best season, yardage-wise, of his career in 2018. Still, in the NFL, once players hit 30, they typically start to slow down, though Jones has shown he is anything but the typical NFL player.
For his career, Jones has caught 698 passes for 10,731 yards, and 51 touchdowns. He averages 15.4 yards per catch for his career and 96.7 receiving yards per game. Through his career, Jones catches approximately 63.7% of the passes thrown his way and almost 10 yards per target.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.