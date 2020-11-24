As you put away that Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing, green beans, potatoes, and everything else on the table, sorry, what were we talking about, we just got really hungry. Anyway, as you put cook and eat big meals, there's going to be plenty of football on Thursday and through the weekend.
If it's Thanksgiving, it means the NFL will be on throughout the day. It also means the Lions and Cowboys will be playing. Starting at 1:30 p.m. here's the NFL's schedule of action.
- 1:30 p.m. - Houston Texans vs. Detroit Lions
- 4:30 p.m. - Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys
By Friday, the leftovers will be cooking and the football action will continue, except we shift to the college game. Here's a look at some of the biggest games on Friday in college football.
- 1pm - Nebraska vs. Iowa
- 3:30 p.m. - Notre Dame vs. North Carolina
- 4 p.m. - Stanford vs. California
- 7:30 p.m. - Oregon vs. Oregon State (The Civil War)
The Notre Dame vs. North Carolina game has the makings of a possible upset if the Fighting Irish come into the game flat. The Tar Heels have not snuck up on anyone this year, but are still the most formidable opponent Notre Dame has until the expected rematch with Clemson later this year.
Moving onto the usual Saturday college football slate, there's plenty of great games highlighted by the annual Iron Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. Here's some of the best games on Saturday.
- Noon - Ohio State vs. Illinois
- Noon - Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State
- 2 p.m. - Minnesota vs. Wisconsin
- 3:30 p.m. - Alabama vs. Auburn (The Iron Bowl)
- 4 p.m. - Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss (The Egg Bowl)
- 7 p.m. - LSU vs. Texas A&M
- 7:30 p.m. - Georgia vs. South Carolina
- 8 p.m. - Arizona vs. UCLA
The best game will likely be The Iron Bowl, but the game that could be the most fun to watch is The Egg Bowl. Points will come early and often in that game.
Finally, if you're not all footballed out by Sunday, the NFL still has some games to throw at us as we finish off some turkey sandwiches.
- 1 p.m. - Las Vegas Raiders vs. Atlanta Falcons
- 4:25 p.m. - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- TBA - Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- 8:20 p.m. - Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers
