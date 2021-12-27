ATLANTA (CBS46) — Fans heading to Atlanta for the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be treated to a full slate of activities that kick off well before No. 12 Pitt and No. 10 Michigan State take the field.
The annual Fan Night at the Georgia Aquarium will take place Dec. 29. The Georgia Aquarium is offering football fans the opportunity to be surrounded by millions of gallons of water, thousands of aquatic animals and fellow football enthusiasts. The evening will be highlighted by a 6:30 p.m. pep rally that will feature each team’s cheerleaders and mascots.
The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Parade Presented by Lions Clubs International spreads football festivity throughout downtown Atlanta. This free event will travel around Centennial Olympic Park leading the way to FanFest at the Georgia World Congress Center. The parade will feature the pageantry of floats, classic cars, cheerleaders, mascots and award-winning marching bands. The parade begins at the corner of Peachtree Street and Xernona Clayton Way in downtown Atlanta at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 30.
The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl FanFest serves as the ultimate pregame family destination for every fan. Serving up food, interactive games, entertainment, official limited-merchandise, giveaways and more, FanFest is the ideal opening act before you head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for kickoff. Located in the Georgia World Congress Center, Building C, the event will be highlighted by a massive pep rally with both team’s official bands and cheerleaders.
This year’s FanFest will also feature a player/coach panel moderated by media personality Rachel Baribeau with an esteemed list of panelists that includes Bill Snyder, Morton Andersen, EJ Manuel and Eric Mac Lain. FanFest starts at 2 p.m. ET and wraps up at 6 p.m. ET.
In addition to FanFest and the parade, fans will have the opportunity to greet their teams during the Team Walks from 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET. Players from both teams will make their way from The Home Depot Backyard and into Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Team buses will arrive and an area that stretches into the stadium will be sectioned off so that fans, cheerleaders and team marching bands can welcome the teams.
No. 12 Pitt and No. 10 Michigan State will then square off in Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on ESPN.
Dec. 29 Timeline:
4 – 8 p.m. ET Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Fan Night at the Georgia Aquarium
Game Day Timeline:
1 – 2:30 p.m. ET Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Parade Presented by Lions Clubs International (Downtown)
2 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET FanFest (GWCC, Building C, Halls 1-2)
3:05 p.m. ET Michigan State Pep Rally (GWCC, Building C, Halls 1-2)
3:40 p.m. ET Pitt Pep Rally (GWCC, Building C, Halls 1-2)
4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET Team Walks (Inside The Home Depot Backyard)
4:35 p.m. ET Player/Coach Panel (GWCC, Building C, Halls 1-2)
7 p.m. ET Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
