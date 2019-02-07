NFL: FEB 03 Super Bowl LIII - Rams v Patriots

ATLANTA – Were you one of the more than 70,000 fans who packed into Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Super Bowl LIII? If your answer is yes and you wanted a picture of yourself at the game, then this is story for you.

The Associated Press in conjunction with Blakeway Worldwide Panoramas took a gigapixel, 360 image of the crowd at the stadium. You can also tag yourself in the picture to show off where you were in the crowd at Super Bowl LIII.

Check out the image at the link here.

