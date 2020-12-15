Keyontae Johnson, the University of Florida men's basketball player who collapsed mid-game on Saturday, is now breathing on his own, talking with family and in stable condition, according to his parents.
In a Tuesday statement, Nika and Marrecus Johnson revealed that their son made a FaceTime call with his teammates.
"We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we're beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days," the parents said.
Johnson was walking onto the court after a timeout early in Saturday's game against the Florida State Seminoles when he collapsed, according to ESPNU broadcasters. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher and transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where a team spokesman announced Johnson was in critical but stable condition.
Johnson's parents traveled to Tallahassee to be with their son Sunday, joining Florida head coach Mike White and associate athletic director Dave Werner at Johnson's side, according to a statement from the team. On Monday, Johnson was transferred to UF Health in Gainesville where he was still listed in critical but stable condition.
It is unclear at this time why he collapsed.
The team's leading scorer and rebounder, Johnson is averaging 19.7 points and 6 rebounds per game this season. He had 5 points before collapsing, which after leaving the court was proceeded by his visibly shaken teammates and coach huddled in prayer before play resumed. Florida State won the game 83-71.
Due to the circumstances surrounding Johnson, the Gators announced on Tuesday that an agreement was reached with the University of North Florida Ospreys to postpone Wednesday's scheduled basketball game.
CNN's Wayne Sterling, Ray Sanchez, Jabari Jackson, Jacob Lev, Kevin Dotson and Travis Caldwell contributed to this report.
