ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reese transferred from Georgia during the offseason and has now leveled claims against the Bulldogs, the coaching staff, and head coach Kirby Smart claiming his time there took a “devastating mental toll” on him.
In a letter posted publicly on Twitter, Reese said that from the time he first stepped on campus, “The racist events that I kept experiencing weighed on me heavily and seemed never ending.” Specifically, Reese said that twice while attending Georgia he was “pulled over and harassed by police officers.”
“The first time I was driving alone and the second time I was a passenger in my teammate’s car,” Reese said. “On both occasions the officers were extremely aggressive, accusing us of using drugs and searching the car without any basis and told us they would take us to jail. This type of harassment around players throughout my time at UGA as many of my teammates were falsely arrested and harassed.” (sic)
Reese continued, “Both of my times I was polite, respectful, and compliant, but both these experiences left me shaken. I received tickets and citations. (Upon request of Body Cam footage from the Athens police we were told that none existed.)” (sic)
Dear, @NCAA | @SEC | @GregSankey .. pic.twitter.com/bkmUDAuCXm— O Dog™.. (@otisreese13) September 22, 2020
According to Reese’s letter, one of his “closest friends and teammates was called a n***** by a white student-athlete. Another group of white classmates mocked slavery and pretended to whip each other.” The former Bulldog said the events led him to not want to be a part of a campus where “my classmates held that kind of hate in their hearts.”
Reese alleged that Smart told him he would support a transfer and a waiver for immediate eligibility if he finished last season and “not ‘Let my team down.’” According to Reese, the NCAA possesses a text message from him to Smart on October 4, 2019 of his intent to leave. He claimed that he was “manipulated to play the very next day, when I was truly at my darkest moment.”
In the letter, Reese heaped praise on new head coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss saying both have, “been strong advocates against racism and have put in the work to change perceptions.” He also said if he had left when he wanted in 2019, he would be eligible to play now.
Reese is currently awaiting word from the NCAA on whether he will be granted a transfer waiver that would allow him to play immediately at Ole Miss. If Reese isn’t given a transfer waiver, he will have to sit out a season before he is eligible to play for the Rebels. The NCAA has waived some rules regarding redshirts and granted an extra year of eligibility to players due to the condense 2020 season because of COVID-19.
Last year, Reese played in all 14 games and finished the season with three total tackles. He played in 11 of 14 games in 018 with 13 total tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.