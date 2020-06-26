ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One of the most dynamic players to ever suit up for the Atlanta Falcons, or any other NFL team, is now officially "over the hill."
Former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick turned 40-years-old Friday and is being celebrated across social media. Vick's career spanned 13 seasons and saw him play for Atlanta, the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and finally the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Vick revolutionized the quarterback position in the National Football League becoming the most dynamic runner the quarterback position had ever seen while also being a good passer. His runs became legendary and spawned commercials and millions of fans across the NFL.
His career was sidetracked when he was convicted of charges related to dog-fighting, went to prison, and was out of the league for two seasons before coming back in 2009. When he did re-enter the league, he put up his best passing seasons in 2009 and 2020 under the tutelage of then-Eagles head coach Andy Reid.
In his career, Vick put up the following regular season stats:
- Games - 143
- Passing - 1,807-3,127, for 22,464 yards, 133 touchdowns and 88 interceptions
- Rushing - 873 attempts for 6,109 yards, and 36 touchdowns and a 7 yard per carry average
- Pro Bowls - 2002, 2004, 2005, 2010
- And one of the best/most unfair players in the history of Madden football (2004).
Check out some highlights of Vick's storied career:
Michael Vick turns 40 today. He was just 20 when he did this: pic.twitter.com/YUHifVgJqh— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) June 26, 2020
Happy 40th birthday to the Michael Vick. Here he is shredding Washington for over 400 total yards and 6 TD on MNF 🔥. (🎥: @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/zPMJywllJ1— Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 26, 2020
Since it’s Michael Vick’s birthday it only feels necessary to bring this back pic.twitter.com/4i9tVX13sU— josh (@cantguardjulio) June 26, 2020
Michael Vick turns 40 today.If you had him in Madden 2004, you weren't playing fair 😅(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/pdt09kBWYo— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 26, 2020
“That’s not in the playbook...but it should be.”This throwback Michael Vick Nike commercial is still awesome. pic.twitter.com/hreF2qmQVW— Tyler Rucker (@tyler_rucker) June 26, 2020
