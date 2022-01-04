ATLANTA (CBS46) — Former Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke has been hired as the new quarterbacks coach at Georgia Tech.
Weinke won the 2000 Heisman Trophy as a quarterback at Florida State University and won a national championship in 1999.
Most recently, Weinke spent three seasons on the staff at the University of Tennessee as a running backs coach in 2018 and quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2020.
In 2017, Weinke won a national championship at Alabama as an offensive analyst.
“I’m excited to welcome Chris and his family to the Georgia Tech football family,” said Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins said in a news release. “In addition to being one of the great quarterbacks in college football history himself, Chris has coached and trained some of the game’s top quarterbacks, and I can’t wait for our talented quarterbacks to benefit from his knowledge and experience.”
“I’m excited to be at Georgia Tech and grateful to Coach Collins for the opportunity,” Weinke said in the same news release. “I already have a lot of familiarity with the staff, having previously worked with Chip (Long) and Brent (Key), having played with (defensive backs coach) Travares Tillman with the Panthers and having recruited (running backs coach) Mike Daniels’ players when he was a high school head coach. It’s an honor to join such a great group of coaches. I can’t wait to get started with all of them and the really talented players in the quarterback room.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.